After a long summer, the 49ers will finally take the field Saturday night in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

While San Francisco added several marquee players during the offseason, most won't see the Levi's Stadium field in Santa Clara.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 last season, will be among the long list of players that won't suit up against Dallas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No. 2 overall draft pick Nick Bosa will miss the entire preseason after suffering an ankle injury during practice this week.

With Garoppolo sitting out, expect back-up quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens to split the reps.

Here's how you can watch the 49ers-Cowboys game live online:

Start time: Saturday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS (KPIX) or NFL Network (out of market viewers)

49ers live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





49ers vs. Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area