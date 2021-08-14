49ers vs. Chiefs: How to stream, watch and listen to preseason opener
The 49ers’ preseason schedule is finally ready to open after a tumultuous offseason that began with a big trade up into the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft.
All eyes will be on the quarterbacks Saturday night, and Trey Lance’s debut could wind up being a significant moment in the annals of 49ers history.
Here’s how to follow along with all the action:
Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
What: Preseason game No. 1
When: Saturday, August 14th, at 5:30 pm Pacific Time
Where: Levi’s Stadium
Why: Because preseason is still a thing, although it’s one fewer week now after the NFL changed its regular-season schedule to 17 games.
TV broadcast: KPIX-5 (CBS)
Streaming (in-market only): 49ers app or 49ers.com (Safari mobile web only)
Radio: KGO 810 AM and KSAN 107.7 FM The Bone in the Bay Area. Spanish broadcast can be heard on 49ers.com.
Tickets: 49ers.com/tickets