49ers vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 1 preseason game

After two weeks of training camp, the 49ers will take the field for the first time against a different opponent on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be that opponent for the 49ers' preseason opener, giving The Faithful their first chance to see Trey Lance in live NFL action.

The 49ers' third overall draft pick will play around 30 snaps, after Jimmy Garoppolo and the starting offense gets the first series. Lance has dazzled all those in Santa Clara at training camp so far, but this will be his first test against an NFL opponent, and his first live game scenario since his lone appearance with North Dakota state during the 2020 season.

Here's how you can watch the 49ers' preseason opener on TV and streaming.

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: 49ers.com

