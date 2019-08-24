49ers vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game online

Every human has a place or venue that brings back painful memories or nightmares. It might be school, a place where someone got dumped, or maybe a particular street or highway where someone gets into an accident.

For Jimmy Garoppolo, that place might just be Arrowhead Stadium. The last time he stepped on the turf in Kansas City -- Garoppolo tore his ACL on a scramble while trying to cut back -- ending his 2018 campaign.

And yet, that is where he and the 49ers are headed Saturday as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs for each team's third preseason game. Jimmy G is expected to get the start, although head coach Kyle Shanahan has been coy about how much playing time will be had for the quarterback.

Garoppolo had a dreadful preseason debut Monday, completing just one of six passes for zero yards and throwing an interception against the Denver Broncos.

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes III will start for the Chiefs, who lost 17-7 to the Steelers in their most recent preseason appearance.

Here's how you can watch 49ers-Chiefs:

Start time: Saturday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS (KPIX)

49ers live stream: fuboTV





