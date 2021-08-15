49ers vs. Chiefs: Everything learned from 49ers loss

The 49ers lost their preseason opener to the Chiefs 19-16 at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday. While the games don’t count, there was plenty of important action to take note of as San Francisco prepares for the regular season.

Here’s what we learned during a back-and-forth, knockdown, drag-out brawl between the two clubs that went down to the final minute:

Final score: Chiefs 19, 49ers 16

It was a thriller at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers scored with just over 2 minutes left to go ahead 16-13, but the Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:14 left.

Best performances

RB JaMycal Hasty: 10 carries, 63 yards, TD WR Trent Sherfield: 1 reception, 80 yards, TD QB Trey Lance: 5-14, 128 yards, TD TE Joshua Perkins: 3 receptions, 24 yards LB James Burgess: 5 tackles, 1.0 sacks LB Justin Hilliard: 7 tackles CB Deommodore Lenoir: 3 tackles, INT DL Alex Barrett: 2 tackles, 1.0 sacks

Injury notes

The good news for the 49ers is that there weren't a ton of injuries. OL Aaron Banks exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He was listed as questionable, but never returned.

Three big things

1. Trey Lance debuts: It wasn't perfect, but the rookie looked the part. His arm strength and mobility were on display even though there weren't any designed runs. Three bad drops hurt his stat line, but a couple of dropped interceptions helped his stat line. There's a long way to go for the QB, but his debut was a success. 2. Health wins: Getting out of the preseason healthy matters more than anything for the 49ers. Saturday's opener was a win on that front. 3. OL issues: The 49ers have a real problem on their offensive line. Daniel Brunskill started at right guard and wasn't inspiring. Neither were any of the players who rotated in after him.

What's next

The 49ers head to Southern California to practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, their preseason Week 2 opponent. These will be big practices for Lance and the reserves who're fighting for starting jobs since they'll likely go against the Chargers No. 1 defense. Follow notes from those practices closely because they could signal real motion in roster battles.

