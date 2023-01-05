49ers vs. Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins ruled out for Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals will be shorthanded against the 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday announced veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won’t suit up for the club’s season finale because of ongoing issue with his knee.

While San Francisco would’ve still been heavily favored even with the five-time Pro Bowl receiver in the lineup for the Cardinals, their secondary will surely welcome the reprieve. Hopkins caught nine balls for 91 yards for Arizona in the 49ers’ 38-10 romp in Week 11 in Mexico City. In six-career games vs. the 49ers, Hopkins has 50 catches for 543 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona should have WR Marquise Brown in the lineup, along with Greg Dortch and AJ Green rounding out their top three receivers.

