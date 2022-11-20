49ers vs. Cardinals: Week 11 injury report

The 49ers and Cardinals will both enter their Monday night showdown in Mexico City with a couple injury question marks.

For the second consecutive week though it’ll be San Francisco with fewer injury concerns than their opponent. In Week 10 the Chargers were without a handful of key starters. In Week 11 the Cardinals won’t have some key starters, but they have a question mark under center as well with QB Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury lingering.

Here’s the full Week 11 injury report:

Out

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

It was thought initially that Armstead would be able to return the first or second week after they bye. Now he’s going to miss those two contests against the Chargers and Cardinals. His presence will be missed against a mobile QB like Murray if the Cardinals’ starting QB suits up.

Questionable

DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles)

Ebukam missed Week 10 with a quad issue he suffered early that week in practice. He was out of Thursday’s session this week, but a limited participant the following two days. It would be a significant boost for a banged up 49ers defensive line if Ebukam can play even a handful of snaps.

Cardinals report

Out

TE Zach Ertz (knee)

OT D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Rams and figures to go on IR soon. Humphries is the starting left tackle, so his absence is pretty significant for a beat up Cardinals OL.

Questionable

G Max Garcia (shoulder)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Backup QB Colt McCoy is not listed, so he’ll start if Murray can’t play. If neither Murray nor Hopkins suits up, it would change the tenor of Monday’s game significantly.

