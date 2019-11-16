49ers vs. Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11 game online

We've got a rematch at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers held off the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football, but now enter Week 11 with a 9-1 record after suffering their first loss on Monday night against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals come in after losing a close game in Tampa Bay, which dropped the team's record to 3-6-1 overall.

Kyler Murray remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL in his rookie season, including an impressive performance against San Francisco a few weeks ago. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick had 274 yards passing and two touchdowns coupled with zero interceptions.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his wide receivers hope to be in more of a groove this week after ending up with nine dropped passes in Monday night's loss, something Kyle Shanahan knows the team needs to visualize and improve on.

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 game live online and on TV:

Start time: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





