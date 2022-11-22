49ers vs. Cardinals highlights Week 11
Watch the highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.
On Jets Post Game Live, Willie Colon questions Robert Saleh's decision to leave Zach Wilson in the game when he didn't feel a spark in the offense. Connor Rogers also chimes in on how that decision impacts the rest of the team.
Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said that he chose to sign with the NFC's No. 1 team, the Philadelphia Eagles, over the 49ers.
The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Indianapolis with a win over the Colts, but was it enough for them to remain atop the NFL Power Rankings?
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as the 49ers took a big jump in the NFC playoff picture Monday night.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.
Bill Belichick was blunt and to the point when asked why Trent Brown was benched on Sunday.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Latavius Murray is as good a running back as you're going to find at this point in the season, but there's plenty of other fantasy players to fill out your lineup.
The #49ers blew out the Cardinals and they're back atop the NFC West. Some thoughts!
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there were no reports during the [more]