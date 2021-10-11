49ers vs. Cardinals game recap: Everything we know

The 49ers’ squandered too many opportunities in their Week 5 loss to the Cardinals in Arizona.

San Francisco played well and gave the NFL’s final undefeated team all they could handle, but ultimately mistakes and miscues doomed the 49ers in their quest for their first NFC West victory.

It’s three losses in a row for the 49ers. Here’s what we know immediately following the game:

Final score: Cardinals 17, 49ers 10

The 49ers fell behind 10-0 at the end of the first half and missed opportunities ultimately led to their demise. They didn’t score on a fourth-and-goal from inside the 5, and botched a number of fourth-down tries. Then their defense, which performed so well, fell apart when it needed two stops late.

Keys to the game

There were too many missed opportunities for San Francisco. Trey Lance missed throws, Kyle Shanahan made some questionable play calls, and penalties set them behind the sticks too often. This was a winnable game for the 49ers, but they got in their own way too often to overcome a team as talented as the Cardinals. The 49ers’ defense was stellar, but they needed one stop on Arizona’s last two drives and they couldn’t get one.

It was over when ...

The 49ers recovered a fumble at their own 46 with 8:39 left, trailing 10-7. They promptly got into a fourth-and-4. Instead of punting and pinning Arizona deep, Shanahan elected to go for it and Lance’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. Arizona scored to go up 17-7 five plays later. That all but sealed it.

3 stars of the game

1. DE Nick Bosa: 5 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 2 TFL

2. QB Trey Lance: 15-29, 192 pass yds, INT, 16 rush, 89 rush yds

3. DL Arik Armstead: 2 tackles

What's next

The 49ers would probably prefer to have a game next week, but they get to let this loss soak through the Bye week. San Francisco’s division hopes are probably gone, and now they have an uphill climb with a ton of issues to iron out to make the playoffs.

