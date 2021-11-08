49ers vs. Cardinals: Everything we know from San Francisco’s Week 9 loss

The 49ers needed a win Sunday against Arizona. Instead they came out flat and looked more like a team ready to head to the offseason than a team battling for its playoff life.

Here’s everything we know:

Final score: Cardinals 31, 49ers 17

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

10 Cardinals points off two 49ers turnovers allowed Arizona to jump out to a 17-0 lead and San Francisco never recovered.

Keys to the game

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers gave the ball away twice in the first half to gift the Cardinals 10 points. They were moving well leading up to both turnovers which means they could’ve been looking at a 24-point swing with fumbles by George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. On defense they looked completely ill-prepared to play. They whiffed tackles, looked confused and got beat on everything Arizona threw at them. It was a flat-out embarrassing effort.

It was over when ...

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Aiyuk fumbled in the first quarter when the 49ers were going in to make it a 14-7 Arizona lead. Instead, after the Cardinals recovered his fumble, they went down and kicked a field goal to go ahead 17-0. There was plenty of game left at that point, but the 49ers never put the wheels back on after they fell off.

3 stars of the game

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 28-40, 326 yards, 2 TDs, INT

2. TE George Kittle: 6 receptions, 101 yards, TD

3. WR Brandon Aiyuk: 6 receptions, 89 yards, TD

What's next

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers now have to face the Los Angeles Rams at home on Monday Night Football hoping to avoid falling to 3-6, at which point their season would ostensibly be over.

