49ers vs. Browns live stream: How to watch 'Monday Night Football' online

It's the most important 49ers game since the last one, except this one is on "Monday Night Football."

San Francisco is off to its best start in over two decades, as the 3-0 49ers return from their bye week as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFC.

The 49ers haven't lost at home on "Monday Night Football" since 2010, and will put both undefeated streaks on the line against the visiting Cleveland Browns, who are coming off an impressive road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers running back Tevin Coleman and defensive end Dee Ford are listed as questionable for Monday's game, while defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive back Jimmie Ward are absent from the injury report for the first time all season.

Here's how you can watch 49ers-Browns on Monday night:

Start time: Monday, Oct. 7, at 5:15 p.m. PT

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN





