49ers vs. Broncos: How to watch, listen to preseason showdown

The 49ers on Saturday suit up for Game 2 of their preseason schedule. This time they’ll be home at Levi’s Stadium to host Greg Dulcich and the Denver Broncos.

Unlike Week 1’s bout against the Raiders, the 49ers-Broncos matchup will not be shown on NFL Network.

Fans in the Bay Area TV market will be able to watch the game live on KPIX 5 with 49ers broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim ‘T-Rock’ Ryan on the call. It will also be streamed on 49ers.com and the 49ers app for in-market viewers. Streaming on 49ers.com must be done through the Safari browser.

The game will also be broadcast on the radio. Four-time NBA champion Bob Fitzgerald will be on the call with Keena Turner and Donte Whitner. The two radio stations carrying the game are KNBR (680 AM), The Bone (107.7 FM) and Sactown Sports (1140 AM).

Fans out of market can stream preseason games live on NFL+ with a subscription. Games will be rewatchable immediately after the game ends on NFL+ as well.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 pm Pacific Time.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire