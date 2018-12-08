49ers vs. Broncos live stream: Watch 2018 NFL Week 14 game online originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers can play spoiler on Sunday.

Their opponents, the Denver Broncos, are one game back of the AFC's final playoff spot. Denver entered Week 14 riding a three-game winning streak, with wins over two teams in playoff position (Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers). The Broncos desperately need a win to stay alive in the playoff race, while the 49ers are looking for their first win since Nov. 1.

There's plenty of familiarity between the squads, too. 49ers tight end George Kittle will square off against a University of Iowa teammate, rookie linebacker Josey Jewell. Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, will head coach against the Broncos, the team his father coached to two Super Bowls, for the first time.

Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers-Broncos NFL game online.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS

49ers live stream: fuboTV




