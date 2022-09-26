49ers vs. Broncos highlights Week 3
Watch all of the highlights from the 'Sunday Night Football' game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos from their Week 3 matchup in the 2022 NFL regular season.
Some #49ers injury updates following Sunday night's loss:
DENVER (AP) Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-1) won despite going three-and-out nine times.
If offense is your cup of tea, hopefully you did not wait all day for "Sunday Night Football" between the Broncos and 49ers.
Left tackle Trent Williams has been ruled out of the 49ers' clash against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.
The Broncos escaped with a win in an ugly game.
