49ers vs. Broncos: 3 Key Matchups to watch in Week 3

The 49ers’ status as contenders will receive its first legitimate examination when they face the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the Niners in their first game since Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury, hitting the pause button on his development as San Francisco’s franchise quarterback.

Many believe the 49ers are better equipped to challenge for the Super Bowl with Garoppolo under center, having come agonizingly close to winning the Lombardi Trophy in the 2019 season and reaching the NFC Championship Game last campaign with the former Patriot at quarterback.

But in Week 3 they go against a signal-caller in Russell Wilson who is 16-4 against the 49ers in his career. Wilson tormented San Francisco during his time with the Seahawks, and here we look at the matchups that will be key to ensuring the 49ers end his hoodoo over them in this primetime clash.

George Kittle vs. Broncos linebackers and safeties

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are set to get star tight end Kittle back from a groin injury that forced him to miss the first two weeks of the season and he is likely to immediately be a critical factor for San Francisco against the Denver defense.

Kittle will aid the 49ers’ ground game with his run-blocking abilities, but his biggest impact is likely to come through the air. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is renowned for exploiting linebackers and will have a distinct opportunity to do so in this game.

Linebacker is a weakness of the Denver defense and, with Josey Jewell (calf/knee) questionable, the Broncos could be starting former 49er Jonas Griffith and Alex Singleton.

That is a duo Shanahan should theoretically have little problem taking advantage of, setting Kittle up to thrive working over the middle and on routes up the seam.

Denver could look to roll their safeties down to cover Kittle but, with Justin Simmons on injured reserve, that would mean him getting the chance to face Caden Sterns or Kareem Jackson. Those are both matchups that firmly favor Kittle.

Story continues

Kittle may need to knock off some rust, but if he plays at his usual standard he could be the difference on offense.

Interior offensive line vs. Broncos' interior defensive line

The 49ers’ interior offensive line has been better than many anticipated so far this season, with right guard Spencer Burford the star of the show, having not allowed a single pressure, according to Pro Football Focus, through two weeks.

Pressures Allowed, Week 2, PFF:

1. Aaron Banks, 1

2. Trent Williams, 1 *#49ers allowed 2 pressures total as a team.

* Spencer Burford hasn’t allowed a pressure in 2 straight games Aaron Banks finished with PFF’s highest-blocking grade and pass-blocking grade. Arrow up. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) September 19, 2022

But a game against the Denver front presents the stiffest test of this still young season for this group, with the Broncos excelling at creating pressure up the middle.

Dre’Mont Jones already has two sacks to his name, while the 49ers will know all too well the problems D.J. Jones can cause both as a run defender and as an underrated penetrator from the nose tackle spot.

No quarterback enjoys facing interior pressure and Garoppolo has consistently struggled to perform when under duress. The 49ers’ hopes of moving to 2-1 rest largely on their young interior line’s ability to give Garoppolo the same level of protection he was afforded against Seattle in Week 2.

Mooney Ward vs. Courtland Sutton

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While Wilson’s trade to the Broncos has yet to yield the offensive results Denver may have hoped, there is no doubt he has quickly established a rapport with Sutton.

Sutton has been targeted 18 times by Wilson in the first two weeks, hauling in 11 of them for 194 yards. Though Jerry Jeudy looks set to play despite rib and shoulder injuries, Sutton is the clear lead receiver in the offense and, as such, he will likely draw the attention of the 49ers’ top corner, Charvarius ‘Mooney’ Ward.

Ward is extremely familiar with Sutton having left the AFC West this offseason to join the 49ers. Per Pro Football Reference, he has allowed a passer rating of just 28.2 when targeted so far this season.

A matchup with Sutton will be his most challenging one yet, but Ward has shown throughout his career that he can successfully defend receivers of his 6ft 4in and 216-pound frame. Should he do so this week, it could severely limit Wilson’s ability to make big plays downfield and set the 49ers up for a key road win.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire