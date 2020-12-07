49ers vs. Bills: Five things to watch for in Monday night showdown

Five things to watch for in 49ers' clash vs. Bills on Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Week 13's "home" game for the San Francisco 49ers will look drastically different given the team's new (temporary) setting. The 49ers are set to host their first home game at State Farm Stadium as they host the 8-3 Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." There's plenty at stake for both clubs as the Bills sit among a crowded AFC playoff picture and the 49ers looking to keep their hopes alive down the final stretch of the season. With that, here are five things to watch for in the primetime matchup on Monday.

1. Home Away from Home

As if the year 2020 couldn't get any odder, the 49ers were forced to pick up and relocate with just days' notice to their new temporary home. Given the COVID-19 restrictions placed by Santa Clara County that prohibit all contact sports, as well as a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away, the 49ers are set to host their next two upcoming home games in Glendale, Ariz.

Despite the sudden uproot, the 49ers will continue a normal practice schedule in preparation for the Bills. The 49ers are following the blueprint of the Arizona Cardinals training camp, utilizing the fields outside of State Farm Stadium, the team's meeting rooms, dining areas and accommodations while they tackle the unexpected displacement.