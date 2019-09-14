49ers vs. Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL Week 2 game online

Only one NFL team had multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns in Week 1. That team was the San Francisco 49ers.

Both Richard Sherman and Akhello Witherspoon got a pick-six as San Francisco downed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 on the road.

Week 2 provides another game for the 49ers away from the friendly confines of Levi's Stadium, as the team is in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

The Bengals are coming off a tight one-point loss in Seattle last week, and will be seeking revenge against another NFC West foe.

Here's how you can watch 49ers-Bengals:

Start time: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV channel: FOX (KTVU)

49ers live stream: fuboTV





