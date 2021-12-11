49ers vs. Bengals: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have AFC conference record to worry about while hosting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 this weekend.

But it’s still a critical game for overall playoff seeding.

The visiting 49ers have won three of their last four behind a superb ground-based attack and solid defense. It’s a brutal assignment for a Bengals team that suffered a ton of injury setbacks last week, highlighted by the loss of linebacker Logan Wilson.

Here are a few things to watch as the Bengals play host to another playoff hopeful.

Ground Wars

Syndication: The Enquirer

The 49ers offer a lot of flashy pieces like tight end George Kittle. But they make the real headway on the ground with a top-10 rushing attack that has at least 143 rushing yards in six of their last nine. They’re bulldozing everybody right now, so tone-setters up front like D.J. Reader will need to win big matchups in the trenches in order to make life on the linebackers easier — especially with Logan Wilson not out there to help.

Protection

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals should have starting center Trey Hopkins and starting right tackle Riley Reiff back on the field after both missed last week’s loss. But the emergence of bigger protection issues started before their absence. Some of it is Joe Burrow running into trouble and struggles by running backs in pass protection, too. But the line — with its new starting five after Hakeem Adeniji took over right guard weeks ago — needs to be solid. Nick Bosa has 12 sacks on the year and there are guys around him who can make the line’s life a nightmare, too.

Ja'Marr Chase

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all eyes on Ja’Marr Chase. He’s had a quiet stretch of games after the explosive start. He’s topped more than 50 yards once over his last five games. Defenses are shading more coverage and zones his way and shutting him down. That’s opened things up for others, but there’s no question he’s the most dangerous guy out there for the Bengals. It’s on the coaches to adapt by moving him around and getting him different types of routes. The 49ers secondary enters Sunday banged up, too, so throwing some unexpected looks they haven’t seen on film could get Chase back to looking like the rookie of the year.

Story continues

Joe Mixon

Syndication: The Enquirer

Joe Mixon missed practice all week with what the team calls an illness. He’s still expected to play, but it’s fair to question just how effective he’ll be if he’s not 100 percent. Considering he’s been on fire over his last few games, it could be a huge problem for the offense. This is especially the case because rookie back Chris Evans has been ruled out — meaning any non-Mixon looks will go to Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams, if not a practice squad call-up.

Burrow's finger

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

All signs this week pointed to Burrow’s injury being just fine in practice after he took a rest day on Wednesday. That sounds great — but it’s a whole different animal in a live setting against an opponent that can and will hit him. Whether Burrow’s passes have enough zip on them could not only dictate whether he’s throwing turnovers, it could impact the entire gameplan overall. And how the injury responds to the cold and inevitable hits it takes could dramatically influence the outcome.

Prediction: Bengals 27, 49ers 20

If there’s one thing that’s nice about playing the 49ers, it’s that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t strike a ton of fear into defenses. Two of the 49ers’ offensive weapons aren’t guaranteed to be 100 percent either, so the Bengals might be able to get away without Logan Wilson on the field. Given the idea Bengals coaches will make the proper adjustments to get a guy like Ja’Marr Chase going again, an exploitable defense should give up a few key plays that swing this one in the home team’s favor.

1

1