49ers-Vikings practice report: Elijah Mitchell questionable with finger injury

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell went through his third limited practice of the week and is listed as questionable for the 49ers’ crucial game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium.

Mitchell underwent surgery last week to insert a pin into his fractured right middle finger.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell was able to do everything in practice but the team prevented him from taking part in any work that involved physical contact.

“If he’s not 100-percent confident in how he feels, then we won’t put him out there,” Shanahan said. “So it’s mainly just getting to that point. He’s getting closer to being there.”

Shanahan said the major challenge is to find padding that protects Mitchell’s finger and enables him to feel comfortable handling a football.

Mitchell is the 49ers’ leading rusher this season with 560 yards and three touchdowns on 116 rushing attempts for a 4.8-yard average.

If Mitchell is unable to play, the 49ers will again turn to Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trey Sermon at halfback. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel could also see some carries out of the backfield.

Running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) will miss his third game in a row.

Shanahan said he is hopeful linebacker Dre Greenlaw (core) and defensive end Dee Ford (back) will be activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

Greenlaw took part in his second week of practices after going on IR after Week 1. Ford saw limited practice on Friday as his practice window was opened this week.

For the Vikings, defensive end Everson Griffen was ruled out due to a personal matter. Griffen is second on the team with five sacks. Danielle Hunter, who leads Minnesota with six sacks, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral.

49ers injury report

OUT: RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Doubtful: DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

Questionable: RB Elijah Mitchell (rib finger)

Vikings injury report

OUT: DE Everson Griffen (not injury related - personal matter)

Questionable: S Camryn Bynum (ankle), G Wyatt Davis (ankle), S Josh Metellus (not injury related)

