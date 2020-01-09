49ers-Vikings injury report: San Francisco's entire roster practices

SANTA CLARA -- Every player on the 49ers' 53-man roster, plus linebacker Kwon Alexander, saw at least limited practice time on Wednesday as the club continued preparations for its playoff game Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

This week is the only time this season in which the 49ers had every player on their active roster healthy enough to take the practice field.

Alexander remains on injured reserve, but he is expected to be activated in time to participate in the 49ers' divisional-round game against the Vikings at Levi's Stadium.

Defensive end Dee Ford again saw limited action in practice but appeared to be moving a little slower on Wednesday. Ford is not altogether assured of taking the field on Saturday after battling a hamstring condition for more than a month. Ford played just four snaps in the final six weeks of the regular season due to a hamstring injury.

The 49ers might want to be cautious with Ford, who returned to action too soon against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 8 and was sidelined for the final three games.

Guard Mike Person (neck) appears to be doing much better and could return to the starting lineup after Daniel Brunskill started the final two games of the regular season.

For the Vikings, wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practiced for the second day in a row with an illness. Receiver Adam Thielen sustained an unspecified ankle injury and participated in just limited practice.

49ers injury report

Limited

DL Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

G Mike Person (neck)

DL Kentavius Street (knee)







Vikings participation report

Did not practice

CB Mackensie Alexander (knee)

WR Stefon Diggs (illness)

S Jayron Kearse (toe, knee)

Limited

DT Linval Joseph (knee)

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Full participation

TE Tyler Conklin (knee)

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

G Josh Kline (elbow)

CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle, shoulder)

DT Shamar Stephen (knee)

DE Stephen Weatherly (foot)



























