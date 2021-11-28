49ers-Vikings inactives: Elijah Mitchell cleared for Week 12 clash

49ers RB Mitchell active for pivotal clash with Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Elijah Mitchell was limited in practice all week, but the rookie running back is active for the 49ers' pivotal clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Mitchell is dealing with a fractured right middle finger, and had surgery last week to insert a pin. He entered the weekend as questionable for the huge NFC showdown, but the 49ers felt comfortable clearing him.

While Mitchell is active, fellow running back JaMycal Hasty is inactive.

Here are the four 49ers players who won't suit up against the Vikings:

#49ers inactives today vs. Vikings:



RB JaMycal Hasty

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst

DE Jordan Willis

The Vikings have six players inactive for the game in Santa Clara.

Vikings inactives vs. San Francisco



QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Harrison Hand

LB Chazz Surratt

CB Camryn Bynum (ankle)

G Wyatt Davis (ankle)

Both the 49ers and Vikings enter the game with 5-5 records, and the winner of the game will stand alone in sixth place in the NFC playoff race with six games remaining in the 17-game 2021 NFL season.

