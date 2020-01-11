It's playoff time in the Bay Area.

After missing the final three games of the regular season due to an aggravation of a hamstring injury during the 49ers' Week 14 win in New Orleans, defensive end Dee Ford will be active for San Francisco in Saturday's divisional-round clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ford was expected to be active, but the team maintained that he would be a game-time decision throughout the week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For Minnesota, wide receiver Adam Thielen was questionable this week after being cleated in the ankle during practice, an injury Thielen initially feared was much worse. The talented wideout also will be active for Saturday's game.

San Francisco announced Friday that linebacker Kwon Alexander would be activated off injured reserve and play in Saturday's playoff contest, although the team indicated he likely wouldn't be in on every snap.

Just about every NFL player is facing some form of injury at this point in the NFL season, but both Thielen and Ford will persevere and take the field at Levi's Stadium.

[RELATED: Five 49ers to watch vs. Vikings]

Here are the full inactives for both teams:

49ers-Vikings inactives: Dee Ford, Adam Thielen to play in NFL playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area