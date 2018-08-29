Top 49ers veterans on the bubble before 53-man roster cuts

The 49ers face more difficult roster decisions with better players this week after general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have devoted two offseasons to bringing in more talent.

"It's a lot harder this year," Shanahan said. "For the whole 90, usually you get to this time, as a coach, and there's a number of people at each position that you've been waiting to move on from because the writing has been on the wall for a while.

"But it's not like that here. We're going to cut a lot of guys, to me, who are NFL players."

In some cases, that might mean players who established themselves on NFL rosters in the past but will be pushed aside for younger players as part of the team's cuts to 53 players by the NFL-imposed deadline of Saturday, 1 p.m.

Here is a look at some veteran players who may find themselves on the bubble with one game remaining in the exhibition season:

WR Aldrick Robinson

Robinson, a sixth-year pro, has played for Shanahan in Washington, Atlanta and San Francisco. He caught 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

It can go either way with Robinson, who faces stiff competition for one of the final spots on the receiver depth chart. After all, Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis are locks. That would leave Robinson, Richie James, Kendrick Bourne and Aaron Burbridge vying for, most likely, two spots on the roster.

OG Jonathan Cooper

Cooper, the No. 7 overall pick of the Arizona Cardnals in 2103, revived his career last season with a solid 13-game showing with the Dallas Cowboys, which prompted the 49ers to guarantee him $2 million on a one-year contract.

But Cooper, who sustained a knee injury in the final game of last season, has been slow to come around. On Saturday, he worked with the 49ers' third-team offense. Once considered the favorite to start at right guard, Cooper saw action at left guard. The 49ers could keep him around as an insurance policy, figuring at some point he will return to full strength and could become a factor. But, right now, he's clearly behind Mike Person and Joshua Garnett.

DE Ronald Blair

He was drafted in 2016 by a different regime to play in a different scheme. The 49ers have a lot of depth on the defensive line, and it might be difficult to identify where his skills give the team something different.

Blair certainly showed promise as a rookie and last season, as he appeared in just six games and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks. Rookie Jullian Taylor got the call to start at defensive end when Arik Armstead was out of action with a hamstring injury.

LB Korey Toomer

When Reuben Foster's future was up in the air before his legal issues got resolved, the 49ers went out and signed Toomer, who started 16 games the previous two seasons with the Chargers. Toomer was viewed as a player who could start in place of Foster.

But even before Foster's suspension ended up being two games, the 49ers selected Fred Warner in the third round of the draft. Warner appears to be in line for the starting job to open the season. And Toomer appears to face an uphill battle to land a roster spot.

Others

Nose tackle Earl Mitchell has been the starter since the moment he arrived on the scene last year. He is a leader, too. The only reason this is even mentioned is because younger and less-expensive Sheldon Day and D.J. Jones have shown a lot of promise and continue to push for playing time. . . Offensive tackle Garry Gilliam remains in the concussion protocol after his injury in the first exhibition game. Gilliam figures to be an important role player, though, as the 49ers do not have another experienced backup tackle. . . . Wide receiver Aaron Burbridge played as a rookie and spent last season on injured reserve. The 49ers must determine whether his prowess on special teams is enough to earn him a roster spot. . . . Defensive lineman Will Sutton played 36 games in three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He was out of the league last season, and it appears he faces an uphill battle to earn a spot with the 49ers.