49ers veteran Joe Staley emotional after loss

For veteran 49ers left tackle Joe Staley, the future may not be certain.

And after the final game of the season, the pain was emotional as well as the usual physical kind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Staley said after the game he had to leave the game to get stitches in his right thumb after it was “sliced,” but was subdued throughout his postgame interview after the 31-20 loss to the Chiefs.

“I’m sorry, this is super disappointing,” Staley said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “This is very hard being in this moment right now. You put your heart and soul and entire life into trying to be a Super Bowl champion.

“You get to the end of your career and you realize how rare these opportunities are.”

The 35-year-old Staley is the 49ers’ longest-tenured player, and he’s under contract for two more seasons. He has avoided talk of retirement in the past, but even if he comes back, he knows getting this close again is not a given.