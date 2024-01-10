49ers work out veteran corner Hayward in search of DB depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers’ search for more defensive backfield depth led them to schedule a visit with veteran cornerback Casey Hayward.

Hayward, 34, a 12-year NFL veteran, had a tryout with the 49ers on Tuesday at the team’s practice facility in Santa Clara.

There was no indication after the workout whether the 49ers planned to sign Hayward, as the club appeared likely to continue to consider its options.

The 49ers are seeking to replace cornerback Jason Verrett’s spot on the practice squad. Verrett sustained a torn rotator cuff last week after landing awkwardly on his shoulder during practice. He is scheduled for season-ending surgery with a time frame for recovery estimated from four to six months.

Teams are allowed to keep up to six veteran players on their 16-player practice squads.

“We like those veterans to be someone who can help us out in a pinch,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“So losing J.V. was tough. But we wanted to make sure we get at least another corner in, and we want to take a look at some vets since that spot opened up.”

Hayward has appeared in 161 games, including nine in the postseason, with 123 starts. After four seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2012-’15), he played five seasons with the Chargers, and one apiece with Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Hayward is versatile with plenty of experience at nickel back. He has 25 career interceptions with 112 passes defensed in his career.

