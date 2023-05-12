49ers versatile FB Jack Colletto excited to learn from Kyle Juszczyk

Colletto excited to learn from Juice, develop with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Jack Colletto was the man of all trades during his college career at Oregon State.

He comes to the 49ers as an undrafted rookie with a position listed in front of his name: Fullback.

The 49ers have the best fullback in the NFL. Kyle Juszczyk has been selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls.

Colletto is not taking Juszczyk’s job any time soon, but he can certainly admire him and learn from him.

“Our offense at Oregon State tried to do a lot of things the 49ers do — obviously, not as complex and expanded,” Colletto said, adding the Beavers’ offense would regularly watch film of the 49ers.

“Watching what the 49ers do and especially (Juszczyk) and how successful he is and how skilled of a player he is, it’s pretty impressive.”

Colletto arrived on campus as a quarterback. But he was eventually moved to linebacker and short-yardage back while also seeing time at tight end, fullback and special teams.

He envisions his versatility as an option to fit wherever he’s needed within the coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense — or defense.

“Ultimately, I knew before the draft even happened, I was like, ‘OK, this is a good organization and a good fit for me,’ and that’s just how it ended up and got me here,” Colletto said.

“What Shanahan does with his offense and how he uses his players and how he values versatility, I believe that’s something that speaks to me and is something I can be a part of and develop.”

In his final season at Oregon State, he had 27 tackles and a blocked punt, while also carrying 27 times for 103 yards and six touchdowns, along with three receptions for 46 yards.

He was named first-team All-Pac-12 as an all-purpose player and was selected the national winner of the Paul Hornung award as the most versatile player in major college football.

