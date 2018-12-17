49ers upset Seahawks 26-23, keeping Seattle from clinching playoff berth

The Seahawks will have to wait another week to punch their playoff ticket.

The 49ers didn’t play like a three-win team, getting their fourth victory with a hard-fought 26-23 effort that went overtime. It was San Francisco’s second consecutive win.

It ended the Seahwaks’ four-game winning streak and makes next week’s game against the Chiefs more important.

Seattle, which beat San Francisco 43-16 only two weeks ago, shot itself in the foot in overtime.

The Seahawks got the ball first and Russell Wilson hit running back J.D. McKissic for a 32-yard gain to the San Francisco 48. But the play was negated by a holding call on Ethan Pocic. Seattle ended up punting, ending Wilson’s chance for a 27th career fourth quarter or overtime comeback win.

All the 49ers needed was one more chance . . . and one more Seahawks’ penalty.

The 49ers threw an incomplete pass on second-and-15 on their winning drive, but Shaquill Griffin was flagged for pass interference. It set up San Francisco at the Seattle 41.

Jeff Wilson ran 23 yards on the next three downs, and Robbie Gould hit a 36-yard field goal with 3:06 remaining in overtime to win it.

The Seahawks had 14 penalties for 148 yards, including, on one drive, three 15-yard penalties.

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens completed 20 of 29 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown. Dante Pettis caught five passes for 83 yards.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner made 11 tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and four tackles for loss, which will put him in the conversation for NFC defensive player of the week.

The Seahawks got two sacks from Jarran Reed, who also had two other quarterback hits, and Frank Clark had five tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits.

Wilson finished 23-of-31 for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and Doug Baldwin caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Carson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.