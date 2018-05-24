49ers unveil 1994 throwback uniforms to be worn for one game

SANTA CLARA – The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday unveiled new alternate uniforms at the second annual State of the Franchise event at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose. Inspired by fan feedback, the 49ers will wear their much-heralded throwback uniforms from the 1994 Super Bowl season for one home game, yet to be determined, during the 2018 season.

The 49ers revealed their sleek, "old" look by welcoming five current players onto the stage-Joe Staley, Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner, Robbie Gould, and Kyle Juszczyk-along with a Hall of Famer who helped make the style so popular – Jerry Rice.

The uniform features white jerseys and pants, the iconic drop shadow number, three stripe sleeve, black and red pant stripes, and a throwback oval decal on the side of helmet and throwback wordmark on front bumper of helmet.

The San Francisco 49ers Nike Vapor Untouchable uniform features the latest Nike Football uniform framework with minimal seams and fewer panels than traditional builds. The modern design helps improve stretch, mobility, range of motion and durability-insights Nike took directly from its athletes-creating a shrink-wrap fit, resulting in fewer grab points for the opposing team.

The 1994 throwbacks will be the team's alternate uniform for the 2018 season, replacing the team's black-on-black uniforms worn since the 2015 season. Those uniforms will remain available for the team to wear in the future.

"We loved the opportunity to marry the history and heritage of the 49ers franchise with the modern innovation of our latest football chassis, the Nike Vapor Untouchable uniform," said Nike Art Director of NFL Uniforms Tom Andrich. "It was a way to honor the past while representing the future."

The San Francisco 49ers media services provided this report.