49ers unofficial depth chart hints at Brandon Aiyuk returning punts

Brandon Aiyuk wanted a shot as the 49ers' punt returner, and it seems as if he's in line to get much-needed preseason reps.

The 49ers released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday, which had Aiyuk listed as the punt returner ahead of their preseason matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Here’s the first, very unofficial, #49ers depth chart for the 2021 exhibition season. pic.twitter.com/uRdzT1ooAc — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 11, 2021

Usually, unofficial depth charts should be taken with a grain of salt -- they don't mean much at all. But with Aiyuk confirmed to have taken reps at punt returner in training camp, his name listed at the position could hint at possible reps to come this weekend against the Chiefs.

Having only returned two punts last season, Aiyuk is ready to perfect his craft in 2021.

“I’m taking it personal… Making sure the ball never hits the ground (in practice)," Aiyuk told reporters on July 30.

49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower says *twice* that he hopes Brandon Aiyuk wins the punt returner job: “We’re hoping that he can prove to be that guy on a consistent basis.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 3, 2021

Again, it should be reiterated that an unofficial depth chart does not confirm anything. Although with the reps and praise Aiyuk has received as a punt returner so far in training camp, we may end up seeing No. 11 back deep on 4th downs here real soon.

