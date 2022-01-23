49ers' unlikely journey to 2021 NFC Championship Game sweeter than 2019

49ers' unlikely road to NFC title game 'more special' than 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The 49ers advancing to the NFC Championship Game once seemed to be an impossible dream.

How the 2021 season has unfolded for Kyle Shanahan and his team has been like a Cinderella story for the ages, and one that will continue after their 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Their improbable rise after four straight losses early in the season has shocked everyone outside of team headquarters in Santa Clara.

There are several players on the current roster who enjoyed their dominant path to Super Bowl LIV in 2019, but as the underdogs of 2021, getting to the big show might mean even more. Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa have been a part of both seasons and are aware of the unique path they are on.

“It’s completely different,” Armstead said. “This is a different road, a lot of adversity, but I think it’s making it even more special. The seed we got, having to be on the road for these games and finding a way to win on the road it’s definitely special to be a part of it.”

The 49ers have survived the postseason in multiple ways. Some games have been won by the defense shutting down a high-powered offense. Others have been made possible by a dominant running attack. It could be argued that the Divisional Round was won by the performance of the special-teams unit.

“I think that we are battle-tested,” Armstead said. “I think we’ve been through so much that we don’t really get phased by much which other teams who have an easier road can’t withstand. It’s a testament to our culture, our team and what we’ve been able to do.”

The game did not start smoothly for the defense, which allowed the Packers to open the game with a 10-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. The defense didn’t flinch, including Warner -- who gave his teammates a rousing talk after the score.

With how much adversity the team has faced in 2021, the fourth-year linebacker believes there is something about being the surprise team of the postseason.

“I don’t really like to compare because they are very different,” Warner said. “We were the number one seed and everything ran through S.F. back then, now we are the sixth seed. We got to go on the road and win these tough game so they are completely different but there is a point to be said about it is very rewarding and you come in and you take it from somebody."

The experience is also not lost on Bosa, who finished the night with two sacks of Aaron Rodgers, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. People outside the building may have doubts, but the roster knows what they are capable of.

“The way this year has gone has made this whole journey really special, and I’m just glad it’s still going,” Bosa said.

The 49ers will play in much warmer conditions next week as they will battle the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams contest on Sunday.

