49ers unlikely to add high-profile veteran QB

Brock Purdy’s elbow injury appeared to throw a wrench into the 49ers’ offseason quarterback plans. Now it sounds like it any initial speculations about the team taking a big swing to add a new signal caller were off base.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday in a press conference was concise when asked if the team would be adding any substantial name to their QB room of Purdy and Trey Lance.

“No, we’re content enough,” Shanahan said.

That doesn’t mean the team won’t add a third or potentially a fourth QB. Assuming Purdy is out until sometime early in training camp, the 49ers will need at least one more player to take some of the practice reps. They also tend to carry three QBs into the regular season. While they may not aim for the most notable name in their search for a third QB, they’re still looking for a good player at the position.

Shanahan said they want to add “the best available that can fit into the structure of our team and the salary cap and all that, but the best one available.”

Ultimately it sounds like the 49ers are satisfied with the position they’re in. Lance and another QB will carry the load until Purdy comes back. It doesn’t sound like there’s much that will cause Shanahan and the 49ers to change course.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with, Shanahan said. “So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

