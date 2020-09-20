The 49ers saw several players go down with injuries during Sunday’s blowout win against the Jets and they aired some grievances about the quality of the MetLife Stadium turf after the end of the game.

Linebacker Fred Warner said the turf was “spongy” and left tackle Trent Williams said he thought it was close to dangerous to play on that surface. Defensive end Arik Armstead concurred with his teammates.

“Guys seemed to be getting stuck in the ground more than regularly,” Armstead said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “A bunch of our players went down. It wasn’t real fun to be a part of and see happen to your teammates.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the team believes defensive end Nick Bosa tore his ACL and that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a high-ankle sprain. Running back Raheem Mostert and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were also injured during the 31-13 win.

The team will now head to West Virginia for a week of practices before heading back to MetLife to take on the Giants next weekend. Armstead called it “anxiety provoking” to think about another game on the same playing surface.

49ers unhappy about MetLife Stadium turf originally appeared on Pro Football Talk