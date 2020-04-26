49ers' undrafted rookie receiver Chris Finke nicknamed 'Slippery Fox'

Chris Finke was a wanted man. Despite the 49ers selecting receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings in the 2020 NFL Draft, they reportedly signed Finke to a $95,000 contract as an undrafted free agent.

That's a massive deal for someone who didn't hear his name called during the three-day draft.

Finke also comes with a great story and an even better nickname. The former Notre Dame wideout was nicknamed "Slippery Fox" for ... you guessed it, being tough to tackle. His Twitter handle is even SlipperyFox10.

Chris Finke with the 54 yard touchdown! 💨 pic.twitter.com/5lwpE10tV2 — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 14, 2019

When he does get tackled, he's able to make catches like this.

Never doubt Chris Finke.



Never.



No. 7 ND 10 - No. 3 UGA 7

📺 CBS #GoIrish #BeatBulldogspic.twitter.com/mypx8SrdPX









— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 22, 2019

The 5-foot-9 receiver scored six touchdowns on punt returns his senior year of high school, but due to his size, he had to walk-on at Notre Dame. He redshirted his first year on campus and then earned a scholarship before his redshirt sophomore season.

Last night, @WOPUnation lost one of their own.



Congrats to Chris Finke (@FinkeMasterFlex) on earning a scholarship.https://t.co/5P4dCYw8gM



— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 23, 2016

Finke was a captain his redshirt senior year when he had 41 receptions for 461 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Over his four-year career, Finke finished with 1,256 receiving yards and 602 yards as a punt returner.

The former walk-on turned captain ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and had a 40-inch vertical leap. He figures to work as a slot receiver and special teams contributor.

Although he went undrafted, Finke could be a name to watch after the 49ers handed him such a large free-agent contract.

