49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: 2021 NFL contracts

With the 49ers' eight-man 2021 draft class complete, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan began adding depth through the undrafted free agent market Saturday night.

Any player signed after the 2021 NFL Draft will join this eight players:

First round (No. 3): North Dakota State quarterback Trey LanceSecond round (No. 48): Notre Dame guard Aaron BanksThird round (No. 88): Ohio State running back Trey SermonThird round (No. 102): Michigan cornerback Ambry ThomasFifth round (No. 155): Western Michigan tackle Jaylon MooreFifth round (No. 172): Oregon cornerback Deommodore LenoirFifth round (No. 180): USC safety Talanoa HufangaSixth round (No. 194): Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell

Here are the reported contract agreements with rookies who weren't drafted:

TE Josh Pederson, Louisiana-Monroe

Former Louisiana-Monroe TE Josh Pederson -- son of former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson -- is signing with the #49ers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

This is an interesting signing for #49ers.



Josh Pederson appeared in 35 games over four seasons while at at Louisiana-Monroe.



99 career catches for 1,191 yards 11 TDs https://t.co/aRgenL6GBy — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) May 1, 2021

The 49ers are deep at tight end, with All-Pro George Kittle leading the way, but it never hurts to add more pass-catchers.

LB Justin Hilliard, Ohio State

Ohio State LB Justin Hilliard is signing with the 49ers. Great kid, awesome story, headed to a good spot. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 1, 2021

Hilliard helped Ohio State get to the CFP National Championship Game this past season, but has dealt with a number of injuries during his collegiate career.

In the Buckeyes' loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game, Hilliard finished with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss.

WR Austin Watkins Jr., UAB

The #49ers are signing former UAB WR Austin Watkins Jr., per source. #NFLDraft



One of my favorite "sleeper" WR's in this class lands in a GREAT SPOT👀 @TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) May 1, 2021

Everyone expected the 49ers to draft a slot wide receiver this weekend, but they passed on all available optioned.

Instead, San Francisco reportedly has an agreement with the cousin of NFL wideout Sammy Watkins.

