49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: San Francisco's 2020 deals
Shortly upon completition of the 49ers' five-player 2020 NFL Draft class, they began working to sign their crop of undrafted rookies.
The 49ers selected the following players in three-day draft:
First round (14): South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw
First round (25): Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
Fifth round (153): West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz
Sixth round (190): Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner
Seventh round (217): Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings
Here are the reported agreements with rookies who were not drafted:
QB Broc Rutter, North Central (Ill.)
North Central (Ill.) College QB Broc Rutter tells me he's signing with the San Francisco 49ers.
— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) April 25, 2020
RB Salvon Ahmed, Washington
Washington RB Salvon Ahmed has agreed to sign with the #49ers as an undrafted rookie, according to agent Henry Organ. @UWAthletics.
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 25, 2020
RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor
On a day that saw them trade one former UDFA RB, the #49ers are signing #Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty as a undrafted player.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020
FB Josh Hokit, Fresno State
.@_Josh_Hokit117 is on his way to the 𝙱𝚊𝚢, signing as a free agent with the @49ers‼️ pic.twitter.com/RD3l23cY3v
— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) April 26, 2020
WR Chris Finke, Notre Dame
The #49ers are signing Notre Dame WR Chris "The Slippery Fox" Finke to an undrafted free agent deal that includes $95,000 guaranteed, source said.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020
DL Darrion Daniels, Nebraska
Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (Nebraska) signed with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent, Lamont Smith
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 26, 2020
LB Jonas Griffith, Indiana State
Indiana State LB Jonas Griffith is headed to the Niners as a UDFA
— NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 25, 2020
LB/S Ronnell Perkins, Missouri
#Mizzou's Ronnell Perkins will sign with the 49ers as a free agent, he tells The Athletic.
Perkins had a solid year as a linebacker/safety hybrid as a senior, and he's from the great town of University City.
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 25, 2020
CB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
#Mizzou corner DeMarkus Acy (@DeMarkusAcy2) will sign with the 49ers, his agent tells @TheAthleticCFB.
Acy was an All-SEC corner in 2018 and was a team captain. He didn't get a Combine invite, so he was hurt by the lack of a Mizzou Pro Day.
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 25, 2020
DB Jared Mayden, Alabama
Former Alabama safety Jared Mayden is signing with the #49ers, source said.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2020
