49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: San Francisco's 2020 deals

Matt Maiocco
NBC Sports BayArea

Shortly upon completition of the 49ers'  five-player 2020 NFL Draft class, they began working to sign their crop of undrafted rookies.

The 49ers selected the following players in three-day draft:

First round (14): South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw
First round (25): Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
Fifth round (153): West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz
Sixth round (190): Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner
Seventh round (217): Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings



Here are the reported agreements with rookies who were not drafted:

QB Broc Rutter, North Central (Ill.)

RB Salvon Ahmed, Washington

RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor


FB Josh Hokit, Fresno State

WR Chris Finke, Notre Dame


DL Darrion Daniels, Nebraska


LB Jonas Griffith, Indiana State

LB/S Ronnell Perkins, Missouri


CB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri


DB Jared Mayden, Alabama

