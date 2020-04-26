49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: San Francisco's 2020 deals

Shortly upon completition of the 49ers' five-player 2020 NFL Draft class, they began working to sign their crop of undrafted rookies.

The 49ers selected the following players in three-day draft:

First round (14): South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw

First round (25): Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Fifth round (153): West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz

Sixth round (190): Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner

Seventh round (217): Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings









Here are the reported agreements with rookies who were not drafted:

QB Broc Rutter, North Central (Ill.)

North Central (Ill.) College QB Broc Rutter tells me he's signing with the San Francisco 49ers. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) April 25, 2020

RB Salvon Ahmed, Washington

Washington RB Salvon Ahmed has agreed to sign with the #49ers as an undrafted rookie, according to agent Henry Organ. @UWAthletics. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 25, 2020

RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor

On a day that saw them trade one former UDFA RB, the #49ers are signing #Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty as a undrafted player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020





Story continues

FB Josh Hokit, Fresno State

.@_Josh_Hokit117 is on his way to the 𝙱𝚊𝚢, signing as a free agent with the @49ers‼️ pic.twitter.com/RD3l23cY3v — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) April 26, 2020

[RELATED: Grades for 49ers' draft class]

WR Chris Finke, Notre Dame

The #49ers are signing Notre Dame WR Chris "The Slippery Fox" Finke to an undrafted free agent deal that includes $95,000 guaranteed, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020





DL Darrion Daniels, Nebraska

Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (Nebraska) signed with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent, Lamont Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 26, 2020





LB Jonas Griffith, Indiana State

Indiana State LB Jonas Griffith is headed to the Niners as a UDFA — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 25, 2020

LB/S Ronnell Perkins, Missouri

#Mizzou's Ronnell Perkins will sign with the 49ers as a free agent, he tells The Athletic.



Perkins had a solid year as a linebacker/safety hybrid as a senior, and he's from the great town of University City.



— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 25, 2020





CB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

#Mizzou corner DeMarkus Acy (@DeMarkusAcy2) will sign with the 49ers, his agent tells @TheAthleticCFB.



Acy was an All-SEC corner in 2018 and was a team captain. He didn't get a Combine invite, so he was hurt by the lack of a Mizzou Pro Day.



— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 25, 2020





DB Jared Mayden, Alabama

Former Alabama safety Jared Mayden is signing with the #49ers, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2020

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: San Francisco's 2020 deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



