49ers Ultimate Draft: Where Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, George Kittle were taken
Editor's note: The voice of the 49ers, Greg Papa, takes on NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco in the 49ers Ultimate Draft. They both chose a stacked squad full of legends from the past and your favorite players from today. Our team of experts will dissect and analyze the merits of each team until a winner is crowned.
The rosters for Team Papa vs. Team Maiocco were compiled during a draft, in which both teams filled 11 spots on offense and defense, a kicker, punter, return specialist and coach.
Only players who spent five or more seasons with the 49ers – or are current members of the organization -- were eligible to be selected. The exception was a wild-card pick was allowed for each team. Team Papa selected cornerback/return man Deion Sanders, while Team Maiocco went with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
Team Papa's roster includes players from 1952 (running back Hugh McElhenny) through 2014 (linebacker Patrick Willis and punter Andy Lee).
Team Maiocco's roster stretches from the 49ers' third season in the All-America Football Conference of 1948 (fullback Joe Perry) through current 49ers tight end George Kittle.
The draft was conducted in snake format. Maiocco had the No. 1 overall pick and selected coach Bill Walsh. Papa picked quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice at Nos. 2 and 3.
[RELATED: 49ers still NFC favorites for Super Bowl rematch with Chiefs]
Here is a look at the rosters for both teams (overall selection in parenthesis):
Team Papa
Coach George Seifert (46)
49ers head coach, 1989-96
Regular season: 128-98 (.766)
Postseason: 15-10 (.667)
Two-time Super Bowl champion
OFFENSE
QB Joe Montana (2)
49ers: 1979-1992
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2000
Pro Bowls: 8
All-Pros: 3
NFL MVP: 2
Super Bowl MVP: 3
Club record 35,124 passing yards
Club record 244 passing TDs
1980s NFL All-Decade Team
RB Roger Craig (11)
49ers: 1983-1990
Pro Bowls: 4
All Pros: 1
1988 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
1980s NFL All-Decade Team
RB Hugh McElhenny (42)
49ers: 1952-1960
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1970
Pro Bowls: 6
All Pros: 2
1950s NFL All-Decade Team
WR Jerry Rice (3)
49ers: 1985-2000
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2010
Pro Bowls: 13
All Pros: 10
Super Bowl MVP
1993 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
Club record 19,247 receiving yards
Club record 1,281 receptions
Club record 187 touchdowns
1980s NFL All-Decade Team
1990s NFL All-Decade Team
WR Terrell Owens (22)
49ers: 1996-2003
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2018
Pro Bowls: 6
All Pros: 5
2000s NFL All-Decade Team
TE Brent Jones (50)
49ers: 1987-97
Pro Bowls: 4
LT Steve Wallace (35)
49ers: 1986-96
Pro Bowls: 1
LG Jesse Sapolu (15)
49ers: 1983-1997
Pro Bowls: 2
C Randy Cross (14)
49ers: 1976-1988
Pro Bowls: 3
RG Woody Peoples (18)
49ers: 1968-1977
Pro Bowls: 2
RT Keith Fahnhorst (34)
49ers: 1974-1987
Pro Bowls: 1
All Pros: 1
DEFENSE
DL Bryant Young (7)
49ers: 1994-2007
Pro Bowls: 4
All Pro: 1
Official club record 89.5 sacks
1990s NFL All-Decade Team
DL Charlie Krueger (26)
49ers: 1959-73
Pro Bowls: 2
DL Dana Stubblefield (27)
49ers: 1993-1997, 2001-2002
Pro Bowls: 3
All Pros: 1
1997 NFL Defensive Player of the Year
DE/LB Charles Haley (19)
49ers: 1986-1991, 1998-1999
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2015
Pro Bowls: 5
All Pros: 2
LB Patrick Willis (10)
49ers: 2007-2014
Pro Bowls: 7
All Pro: 5
Club record 16 forced fumbles
2010s NFL All-Decade Team
LB Frank Nunley (43)
49ers: 1967-1976
LB Keena Turner (30)
49ers: 1980-1990
Pro Bowls: 1
CB Jimmy Johnson (6)
49ers: 1961-76
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1994
Pro Bowls: 5
All Pros: 4
1970s NFL All-Decade Team
CB/PR Deion Sanders (23)
49ers: 1994
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2011
Pro Bowls: 8
All Pros: 6
NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 1994
S Merton Hanks (31)
49ers: 1991-1999
Pro Bowls: 4
All Pro: 1
S Carlton Williamson (47)
49ers: 1981-87
Pro Bowls: 2
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Ray Wersching (39)
49ers: 1977-1987
Club record 190 FGs made
P Andy Lee (38)
49ers: 2004-2014
Pro Bowls: 3
All Pros: 3
RS Abe Woodson (51)
49ers: 1958-1964
Pro Bowls: 5
All Pros: 2
Club record five TD kickoff returns
[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]
Team Maiocco
Coach Bill Walsh (1)
49ers head coach, 1979-88
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1993
Regular season: 92-59-1 (.609)
Postseason: 10-4 (.714)
Three-time Super Bowl champion
1980s NFL All-Decade Team
OFFENSE
QB Steve Young (5)
49ers: 1987-1999
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2005
Pro Bowls: 7
All Pros: 3
NFL MVP: 2
Super Bowl MVP
Club record 65.8 completion pct.
Club record 101.4 passer rating
1990s NFL All-Decade Team
FB Joe Perry (16)
49ers: 1948-1960
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1969
Pro Bowls: 3
All Pros: 2
1954 NFL MVP
Club record 68 rushing TDs
1950s NFL All-Decade Team
RB Frank Gore (41)
49ers: 2005-2014
Pro Bowls: 5
Club record 11,073 rushing yards
2010s NFL All-Decade Team
WR Billy Wilson (33)
49ers: 1951-60
Pro Bowls: 6
All Pro: 1
WR Dwight Clark (36)
49ers: 1979-87
Pro Bowls: 2
All-Pro 1
TE George Kittle (9)
49ers: 2017-current
Pro Bowls: 2
All Pros: 1
LT Joe Staley (13)
49ers: 2007-2019
Pro Bowls: 6
2010s NFL All-Decade Team
LG Guy McIntyre (29)
49ers: 1984-1993
Pro Bowls: 5
C Forrest Blue (44)
49ers: 1968-74
Pro Bowls: 4
All Pros: 2
RG Howard Mudd (45)
49ers: 1964-69
Pro Bowls: 3
All Pro: 1
1960s NFL All-Decade Team
RT Bob St. Clair (12)
49ers: 1953-1963
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1990
Pro Bowls: 5
1950s NFL All-Decade Team
DEFENSE
Edge Cedrick Hardman (20)
49ers: 1970-1979
Pro Bowls: 2
Unofficial club record 112.5 sacks
DT Leo Nomellini (8)
49ers: 1950-1963
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1969
Pro Bowls: 10
All Pros: 6
1950s NFL All-Decade Team
DT DeForest Buckner (40)
49ers: 2016-2019
Pro Bowls: 1
Edge Fred Dean (24)
49ers: 1981-1985
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2008
Pro Bowls: 4
All Pros: 2
LB Dave Wilcox (17)
49ers: 1964-1974
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2000
Pro Bowls: 7
All Pros: 2
LB NaVorro Bowman (25)
49ers: 2010-2017
Pro Bowls: 3
All Pros: 4
LB Matt Hazeltine (37)
49ers: 1955-1970
Pro Bowls: 2
CB Eric Wright (21)
49ers: 1981-1990
Pro Bowls: 2
All Pros: 1
CB Kermit Alexander (52)
49ers: 1963-1969
Pro Bowls: 1
Club record 23 fumble recoveries
S Ronnie Lott (4)
49ers: 1981-1990
Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2000
Pro Bowls: 10
All Pros: 6
Club record 51 interceptions
Club record five interception returns for TDs
1980s NFL All-Decade Team
1990s NFL All-Decade Team
S Dwight Hicks (32)
49ers: 1979-1986
Pro Bowls: 4
All Pros: 2
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Joe Nedney (48)
49ers: 2005-2010
P Tommy Davis (49)
49ers: 1959-1969
Pro Bowls: 2
RS/WR John Taylor (28)
49ers: 1987-1995
Pro Bowls: 2
If you want to buy your favorite 49ers jersey from the past or present, click here.
49ers Ultimate Draft: Where Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, George Kittle were taken originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area