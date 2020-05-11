49ers Ultimate Draft: Where Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, George Kittle were taken

Editor's note: The voice of the 49ers, Greg Papa, takes on NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco in the 49ers Ultimate Draft. They both chose a stacked squad full of legends from the past and your favorite players from today. Our team of experts will dissect and analyze the merits of each team until a winner is crowned.

The rosters for Team Papa vs. Team Maiocco were compiled during a draft, in which both teams filled 11 spots on offense and defense, a kicker, punter, return specialist and coach.

Only players who spent five or more seasons with the 49ers – or are current members of the organization -- were eligible to be selected. The exception was a wild-card pick was allowed for each team. Team Papa selected cornerback/return man Deion Sanders, while Team Maiocco went with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Team Papa's roster includes players from 1952 (running back Hugh McElhenny) through 2014 (linebacker Patrick Willis and punter Andy Lee).

Team Maiocco's roster stretches from the 49ers' third season in the All-America Football Conference of 1948 (fullback Joe Perry) through current 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The draft was conducted in snake format. Maiocco had the No. 1 overall pick and selected coach Bill Walsh. Papa picked quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice at Nos. 2 and 3.

Here is a look at the rosters for both teams (overall selection in parenthesis):

Team Papa

Coach George Seifert (46)

49ers head coach, 1989-96

Regular season: 128-98 (.766)

Postseason: 15-10 (.667)

Two-time Super Bowl champion



OFFENSE



QB Joe Montana (2)

49ers: 1979-1992

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2000

Pro Bowls: 8

All-Pros: 3

NFL MVP: 2

Super Bowl MVP: 3

Club record 35,124 passing yards

Club record 244 passing TDs

1980s NFL All-Decade Team



RB Roger Craig (11)

49ers: 1983-1990

Pro Bowls: 4

All Pros: 1

1988 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

1980s NFL All-Decade Team



RB Hugh McElhenny (42)

49ers: 1952-1960

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1970

Pro Bowls: 6

All Pros: 2

1950s NFL All-Decade Team



WR Jerry Rice (3)

49ers: 1985-2000

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2010

Pro Bowls: 13

All Pros: 10

Super Bowl MVP

1993 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Club record 19,247 receiving yards

Club record 1,281 receptions

Club record 187 touchdowns

1980s NFL All-Decade Team

1990s NFL All-Decade Team



WR Terrell Owens (22)

49ers: 1996-2003

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2018

Pro Bowls: 6

All Pros: 5

2000s NFL All-Decade Team



TE Brent Jones (50)

49ers: 1987-97

Pro Bowls: 4



LT Steve Wallace (35)

49ers: 1986-96

Pro Bowls: 1



LG Jesse Sapolu (15)

49ers: 1983-1997

Pro Bowls: 2



C Randy Cross (14)

49ers: 1976-1988

Pro Bowls: 3



RG Woody Peoples (18)

49ers: 1968-1977

Pro Bowls: 2



RT Keith Fahnhorst (34)

49ers: 1974-1987

Pro Bowls: 1

All Pros: 1



DEFENSE



DL Bryant Young (7)

49ers: 1994-2007

Pro Bowls: 4

All Pro: 1

Official club record 89.5 sacks

1990s NFL All-Decade Team



DL Charlie Krueger (26)

49ers: 1959-73

Pro Bowls: 2



DL Dana Stubblefield (27)

49ers: 1993-1997, 2001-2002

Pro Bowls: 3

All Pros: 1

1997 NFL Defensive Player of the Year



DE/LB Charles Haley (19)

49ers: 1986-1991, 1998-1999

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2015

Pro Bowls: 5

All Pros: 2



LB Patrick Willis (10)

49ers: 2007-2014

Pro Bowls: 7

All Pro: 5

Club record 16 forced fumbles

2010s NFL All-Decade Team



LB Frank Nunley (43)

49ers: 1967-1976



LB Keena Turner (30)

49ers: 1980-1990

Pro Bowls: 1



CB Jimmy Johnson (6)

49ers: 1961-76

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1994

Pro Bowls: 5

All Pros: 4

1970s NFL All-Decade Team



CB/PR Deion Sanders (23)

49ers: 1994

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2011

Pro Bowls: 8

All Pros: 6

NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 1994



S Merton Hanks (31)

49ers: 1991-1999

Pro Bowls: 4

All Pro: 1



S Carlton Williamson (47)

49ers: 1981-87

Pro Bowls: 2



SPECIAL TEAMS



K Ray Wersching (39)

49ers: 1977-1987

Club record 190 FGs made



P Andy Lee (38)

49ers: 2004-2014

Pro Bowls: 3

All Pros: 3



RS Abe Woodson (51)

49ers: 1958-1964

Pro Bowls: 5

All Pros: 2

Club record five TD kickoff returns























































































































































































































































































































Team Maiocco

Coach Bill Walsh (1)

49ers head coach, 1979-88

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1993

Regular season: 92-59-1 (.609)

Postseason: 10-4 (.714)

Three-time Super Bowl champion

1980s NFL All-Decade Team



OFFENSE



QB Steve Young (5)

49ers: 1987-1999

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2005

Pro Bowls: 7

All Pros: 3

NFL MVP: 2

Super Bowl MVP

Club record 65.8 completion pct.

Club record 101.4 passer rating

1990s NFL All-Decade Team



FB Joe Perry (16)

49ers: 1948-1960

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1969

Pro Bowls: 3

All Pros: 2

1954 NFL MVP

Club record 68 rushing TDs

1950s NFL All-Decade Team



RB Frank Gore (41)

49ers: 2005-2014

Pro Bowls: 5

Club record 11,073 rushing yards

2010s NFL All-Decade Team



WR Billy Wilson (33)

49ers: 1951-60

Pro Bowls: 6

All Pro: 1



WR Dwight Clark (36)

49ers: 1979-87

Pro Bowls: 2

All-Pro 1



TE George Kittle (9)

49ers: 2017-current

Pro Bowls: 2

All Pros: 1



LT Joe Staley (13)

49ers: 2007-2019

Pro Bowls: 6

2010s NFL All-Decade Team



LG Guy McIntyre (29)

49ers: 1984-1993

Pro Bowls: 5



C Forrest Blue (44)

49ers: 1968-74

Pro Bowls: 4

All Pros: 2



RG Howard Mudd (45)

49ers: 1964-69

Pro Bowls: 3

All Pro: 1

1960s NFL All-Decade Team



RT Bob St. Clair (12)

49ers: 1953-1963

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1990

Pro Bowls: 5

1950s NFL All-Decade Team



DEFENSE



Edge Cedrick Hardman (20)

49ers: 1970-1979

Pro Bowls: 2

Unofficial club record 112.5 sacks



DT Leo Nomellini (8)

49ers: 1950-1963

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 1969

Pro Bowls: 10

All Pros: 6

1950s NFL All-Decade Team



DT DeForest Buckner (40)

49ers: 2016-2019

Pro Bowls: 1



Edge Fred Dean (24)

49ers: 1981-1985

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2008

Pro Bowls: 4

All Pros: 2



LB Dave Wilcox (17)

49ers: 1964-1974

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2000

Pro Bowls: 7

All Pros: 2



LB NaVorro Bowman (25)

49ers: 2010-2017

Pro Bowls: 3

All Pros: 4



LB Matt Hazeltine (37)

49ers: 1955-1970

Pro Bowls: 2



CB Eric Wright (21)

49ers: 1981-1990

Pro Bowls: 2

All Pros: 1



CB Kermit Alexander (52)

49ers: 1963-1969

Pro Bowls: 1

Club record 23 fumble recoveries



S Ronnie Lott (4)

49ers: 1981-1990

Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2000

Pro Bowls: 10

All Pros: 6

Club record 51 interceptions

Club record five interception returns for TDs

1980s NFL All-Decade Team

1990s NFL All-Decade Team



S Dwight Hicks (32)

49ers: 1979-1986

Pro Bowls: 4

All Pros: 2



SPECIAL TEAMS



K Joe Nedney (48)

49ers: 2005-2010



P Tommy Davis (49)

49ers: 1959-1969

Pro Bowls: 2



RS/WR John Taylor (28)

49ers: 1987-1995

Pro Bowls: 2

















































































































































































































































































































