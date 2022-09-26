49ers' ugly Week 3 loss to Broncos perfectly summed up by one wild stat

Wild stat perfectly sums up just how ugly 49ers' loss was originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s blatantly obvious that the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night was an undesirable display of football.

And when you dig into the numbers of what went down on the Empower Field at Mile High turf, it becomes even more clear how ugly the game was for San Francisco.

One stat perfectly sums up what has become an all-too-familiar sign for the 49ers Faithful over the years: Winning defense marred by a poor offensive showing.

The 49ers’ defense stifled the Broncos to nine three-and-outs, or drives with three plays, no first downs and then a punt -- and still lost even though San Francisco only has one three-and-out of its own. Historic stuff.

Despite that lone three-and-out, the offense’s inability to convert on third down proved fatal in addition to everything else that went wrong (safety, anyone?) for the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco went 1-for-10 on third down, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 3 of 7 passes for 18 yards during a majority of those opportunities.

It was an offense that looked surprisingly out of rhythm following a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the 49ers’ second possession of the game, and Garoppolo told reporters after the loss that the apparent lack of chemistry could be because it was only his first real week back under center after not practicing all summer.

As San Francisco tries to figure out what went wrong in Denver, they’ll certainly be looking to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night.

