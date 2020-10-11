49ers' ugly record when giving up 40-plus points gets worse with loss

History shows the 49ers' number to avoid on defense is 40 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Robert Saleh should have the number 40 circled in his office. Why? It again proved to be the magic number for the 49ers' defense.

The 49ers fell 43-17 Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in an embarrassing Week 5 loss at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco now is 2-55 all time when allowing 40 or more points, according to Pro Football Focus. Their only such wins came last year against the New Orleans Saints in a last-second 48-46 road win, and all the way back in 1948.

Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle led the 49ers to a wild win over the Saints last season, while Frankie Albert led the 49ers with four passing touchdowns in a 63-40 shootout over the Brooklyn Dodgers on Nov. 21, 1948, at Ebbets Field.

Yes, that was the name of a football franchise for three seasons. They went just 8-32 from 1946-48.

Albert, a 5-foot-10 and 166-pound quarterback/defensive back from Stanford threw for 219 yards, four TDs and one interception in the win. He led the NFL in completion percentage (58.3) and passing touchdowns (29) in 1948. Albert also rushed for 349 yards and eight touchdowns in '48.

Enough with the Frankie Albert history lesson. It's never a winning formula to give up 40 points, and the 49ers proved that yet again Sunday with their ugly loss to the Dolphins.