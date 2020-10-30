49ers have two main priorities to beat Seahawks, Ian Williams believes

Ian Williams identifies two ways 49ers will beat Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have a big matchup against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and even though the all-white uniforms have proven successful in the past, they’ll need more if they want to secure a victory.

The first priority will be to stop Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“He’s nearly thrown from 2,000 yards already through the season, and a lot of those yards come from D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett,” NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers Insider Ian Williams said.

The 49ers need to take advantage of the Seahawks’ run game, or lack thereof, without running backs Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson, who could be game-time decisions Sunday.

Williams adds it’ll be imperative to keep Wilson in the pocket.

Wilson is leading all quarterbacks in the NFL with 22 passing touchdowns and a 119.5 quarterback rating, while the Seahawks are scoring a league-leading 33.8 points per game.

“So, if you let these guys really start to eat you up in the secondary, Russell Wilson definitely has the arm to get the ball back there and throw it 50, 60 yards in a row,” Williams said.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast