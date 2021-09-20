49ers' two 90-plus yard touchdown drives first for team since 1992

49ers ' two 90-plus yard TD drives first for team since '92 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had two touchdown drives in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, both of which started inside their own 10-yard line. It was the first time the 49ers have done that in a single game since 1992, when they faced the then-San Diego Chargers.

The #49ers' two touchdowns drives covered 97 and 92 yards. According to @EliasSports, it was the first time the Niners had two touchdown drives that began inside their own 10 yard line since Dec. 6, 1992 against the Dolphins. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 19, 2021

Late in the second quarter, the 49ers took over at their own three-yard line, after the Eagles botched a trick play on fourth down and goal.

The 49ers' offense marched down the field and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo eventually found Jauan Jennings for an 11-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the first half, giving San Francisco a 7-3 lead.

Jimmy 🤝 Jauan Jennings



pic.twitter.com/9OlFl57HpH — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2021

Late in the third quarter, the 49ers again took over deep in their own territory, taking over from the eight-yard line after a punt.

A 16-play drive ensued for the 49ers, one that included a clutch first catch of the season for 2020 first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk.

Story continues

After a replay review wiped out an Elijah Mitchell touchdown run, Jimmy Garoppolo snuck in for a one-yard score to push the 49ers' lead to 14-3 with 10:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Even with compromised field position, the 49ers were able to put together extended touchdown drives behind Garoppolo and timely plays from skill players.

The 49ers will need to keep that ability to extend drives strong as they return home to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast