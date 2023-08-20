49ers Twitter reacts to Trey Lance’s performance in preseason vs. Broncos

After starting the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Trey Lance had to wait till late in the third quarter for his first action against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

After watching Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold get reps, Lance’s time under center against the Denver Broncos got off to a rough start. Lance attempted floating a pass over the Broncos’ defensive line that was tipped and intercepted by Elijah Garcia.

However, Lance responded with three consecutive scoring drives that were capped off by a game-winning field goal to seal the 49ers’ first win of the preseason.

Lance added his second touchdown pass of the preseason with a strike up the seam to rookie tight end Cameron Latu to bring the 49ers within two points of the Broncos.

On the way to leading a comeback win in the preseason, Lance finished the contest with a game-high 173 yards on 12-of-18 passing to go along with a touchdown and an interception. Lance finished with a 93.0 passer rating.

Following Lance’s performance against the Broncos, NFL Twitter chimed in with a flurry of different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

Trey Lance receives a rousing ovation. This fan base still has love for the No. 3 overall pick. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance is really back pic.twitter.com/Tv3BV7YFf5 — Alex (@SadNinersFan_) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance on the last 2 series: 8-of-10, 142 yards, 1 TD Settled in, ripped throws over the field, led a game-winning drive. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance was throwing darts all over the field on that 7 play 75 yard TD drive 🔥pic.twitter.com/8kY7vMq3AM — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) August 20, 2023

Suddenly, Trey Lance is on fire. I guess the man just needed live reps. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 20, 2023

The Trey Lance agenda is officially back on pic.twitter.com/wSsjj9eCj0 — JAY® (@JayLGK) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance with 6 straight completions and a touchdown to cap off that drive. THEN 49ers defense with a stop. This would be Lance’s first attempt at a game winning drive since like high school. Hasn’t had one in the NFL or at MDSU — CROCKPOT🤴🏾 (@Eric_Crocker) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance is BACK pic.twitter.com/GgsiwJIlDh — Alex (@SadNinersFan_) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance could build off of this. Step in the right direction – I don’t care who was on the field. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) August 20, 2023

If that Trey Lance touchdown made you mad/annoyed/upset, seek help — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) August 20, 2023

It seems unwise to judge a guy based off so few reps, but Trey Lance looks absolutely miserable and like someone who needs a fresh start elsewhere. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) August 20, 2023

Supporting Trey Lance is stressful as hell. The Ups & Downs. Twists and Turns, Picks, Reps, Injuries, Media. Shit be having me feelin like I’m on the run from the Feds. It’s low-key lit though… 😂😂😂 #Fttb pic.twitter.com/5E0lQ6Q0sn — The_Coach (@ToughUpFront77) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance looks absolutely miserable and exudes zero confidence. He needs a fresh start in the worst way. He has no chance on the 49ers. The deck is stacked against him. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance found TE Cameron Latu for a #49ers Touchdown! Brandon Aiyuk was absolutely hyped for his teammate! pic.twitter.com/ARdzUWbIuT — Alex Tran (@nineralex) August 20, 2023

I was defeated, down on one knee, head down, I thought it was over. Then Trey Lance came to save the day pic.twitter.com/UBfYjLk0eX — JAY® (@JayLGK) August 20, 2023

Good for trey Lance! bell is endearing himself to Niner fans with his toughness but for how bad it looked at one point, 5’s resiliency to finish strong & lead back to back drives & moody narrowly kicks it inbetween the posts, just a fun feel good for those 3 guys! THAT WAS FUN — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance's outing: 12-18, 173 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT and good execution on this potential game-winning drive. Definitely picked up steam as it went along. Should be very interesting work for Lance and Darnold next week. We'll see what the 49ers do with Purdy — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 20, 2023

MOODY GAME WINNER SET UP BY TREY LANCE pic.twitter.com/lQOZMfvgwF — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance is a talented dude. Give that kid some time and confidence. — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 20, 2023

Tons of fantastic throws from Trey Lance on this second drive. Great throw to Willie Snead, just ripped it. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 20, 2023

I have praised and criticized Trey Lance all night, but what’s interesting is people who like Trey Lance have been balanced, and people who don’t like Lance never engage with anything positive that he does. But if it’s negative, they’re commenting. Like clockwork. https://t.co/zkYTjwegi0 — David Liechty (@BackcountryFam) August 20, 2023

3 straight scoring drives by Trey Lance???? — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance feels like a rhythm three-point shooter. When he has a few completions in a row, you can feel his confidence increase. Bunch of great throws on that drive, capped off with a seam ball to Latu for 6. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance Era is Back pic.twitter.com/Xj3vMVuzzL — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance actually is pretty good when the 49ers get him into a rhythm. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 20, 2023

Excellent drive from Trey Lance. Decisive, accurate and confident from 5. Love to see him bounce back after the INT. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 20, 2023

good for Trey Lance. now i hope the 49ers let him go before more damage is done and he can get a good opportunity. — Danny Kerr (@_dannykerr) August 20, 2023

What would Trey Lance look like after 55 games? 🤔 — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 20, 2023

49ers’ quarterback room exuded much more confidence today compared to last week. Brock Purdy hit singles in an efficient drive. Sam Darnold was solid, didn’t make any big blunders. Trey Lance was awesome, picked up steam as he played more. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 20, 2023

TOUCHDOWN TREY LANCE #FTTB Lets GOOO pic.twitter.com/buglUog2Jj — THIS IS THE WAY! (@RoscoesMr) August 20, 2023

All three 49ers' QBs who played today — Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance — did some very promising things. That's exactly how Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have wanted this to go. Deep, strong QB room — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 20, 2023

Look at this DIME from Trey Lance 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9Ydhqyjot2 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance is officially the unluckiest player I’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/9DH5Lq6TGj — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance will be a special QB in this league. — 🗣️ (@19solutionz) August 20, 2023

For the second straight week, Trey Lance has improved as his outing has progressed. It's still a roller coaster ride, though. We've seem some really precise intermediate throws on that nice TD drive — but also a couple turnover-worthy plays including the screen INT — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance is absolutely cooked as a 49er. It will never workout with this team. Throwing an INT to a 300 pound lineman in the 4th quarter of a preseason game? I want to see Trey succeed, but I say with 99% certainty that just won't happen here. — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance + Jake Moody game-winning drive on deck is going to be valuable situational experience for both… — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 20, 2023

trey lance commanded the offense better than sam darnold. THIS is what happens when you give the kid reps. — crys; 🏈 (@crystalscuor) August 20, 2023

TREY LANCE IS GETTING HIS JOB BACK! pic.twitter.com/rOQ1Qqs0XF — UTOPIA (@BaudelairePunk) August 20, 2023

