49ers Twitter reacts to Trey Lance’s performance in preseason vs. Broncos

Tommy Call
·8 min read
After starting the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Trey Lance had to wait till late in the third quarter for his first action against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

After watching Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold get reps, Lance’s time under center against the Denver Broncos got off to a rough start. Lance attempted floating a pass over the Broncos’ defensive line that was tipped and intercepted by Elijah Garcia.

However, Lance responded with three consecutive scoring drives that were capped off by a game-winning field goal to seal the 49ers’ first win of the preseason.

Lance added his second touchdown pass of the preseason with a strike up the seam to rookie tight end Cameron Latu to bring the 49ers within two points of the Broncos.

On the way to leading a comeback win in the preseason, Lance finished the contest with a game-high 173 yards on 12-of-18 passing to go along with a touchdown and an interception. Lance finished with a 93.0 passer rating.

Following Lance’s performance against the Broncos, NFL Twitter chimed in with a flurry of different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

