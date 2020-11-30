49ers Twitter reacts to Robbie Gould game-winning field goal vs. Rams

Alex Didion
After three losses in a row, 49ers fans understandably were excited when Robbie Gould's 42-yard field goal split the uprights, giving San Francisco a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Even amid a trying season, the 49ers improved to 5-6 and completed a season sweep of the Rams.

Bruce Irvin, who is a member of the Seattle Seahawks defensive line, expressed his appreciation for the 49ers knocking off the division-leading Rams.

George Kittle is on injured reserve as he's dealt with injuries throughout the 2020 season, and he was quick to congratulate his teammates on getting back in the win column. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also chimed in.

Fellow Santa Clara County residents in the San Jose Earthquakes also shouted out the 49ers.

 The 49ers will look to keep the momentum going as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

