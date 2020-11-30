49ers Twitter reacts to Robbie Gould game-winning field goal vs. Rams
After three losses in a row, 49ers fans understandably were excited when Robbie Gould's 42-yard field goal split the uprights, giving San Francisco a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Even amid a trying season, the 49ers improved to 5-6 and completed a season sweep of the Rams.
GOULD FTW 🔥pic.twitter.com/PV8CaiFxB6
— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 30, 2020
Bang Bang!!!🔥#49ers
— Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) November 30, 2020
any NFC West team can beat any NFC West team this year
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 30, 2020
Bruce Irvin, who is a member of the Seattle Seahawks defensive line, expressed his appreciation for the 49ers knocking off the division-leading Rams.
@49ers thank u 🙏🏾
— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) November 30, 2020
George Kittle is on injured reserve as he's dealt with injuries throughout the 2020 season, and he was quick to congratulate his teammates on getting back in the win column. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also chimed in.
Let’s go boys!!!!! Woooooo!!!! @49ers
— George Kittle (@gkittle46) November 30, 2020
Hell of a game fellas
— DJ Jones (@djjones_44) November 30, 2020
Fellow Santa Clara County residents in the San Jose Earthquakes also shouted out the 49ers.
You love to see it. #BeatLA https://t.co/46CNLbbCv6
— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) November 30, 2020
The 49ers will look to keep the momentum going as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.