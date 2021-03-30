49ers twitter reacts to Justin Fields' pro day, team's 'Buckeye' tweet

49ers twitter reacts to Fields' pro day, 'Buckeye' tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Well played 49ers social, well played.

With the NFL approving the vote to officially expand the regular-season schedule from 16 to 17, the team didn’t waste any time poking fun at the fact that they heading back to the "Buckeye State" which also happens to be the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes -- home to potential 49ers draft target Justin Fields.

Get it? Buckeye State. Yeah, yeah -- we get it. And 49ers twitter leaned in.

Buckeye hmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/9xguuZSRPC — John Lynchzado (Rumo ao Draft) (@9ersbrasil) March 30, 2021

Rightfully so.

49ers fans everywhere are clamoring for the team to select Fields when they are on the clock at No. 3. Especially after how he did during Ohio State’s pro day on Tuesday.

Imagine Justin Fields doing this in a 49ers uniform 👀 pic.twitter.com/zEUM5mRt2y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 30, 2021

Justin Fields throwing to Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deeb Samuel, to go along with a run game of either Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson is going to be damn near unstoppable. #49ers — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) March 30, 2021

Just had a scout text me from the Ohio State pro day.



“That was the best QB workout I’ve seen in a while”@justnfields — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 30, 2021

He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash which made the 49ers surely light up knowing they have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. It was the fastest 40 time since Robert Griffin III ran his 4.41 time at the 2012 NFL Combine.

Story continues

Fields is one of the 49ers’ draft targets, naturally as the team hopes to find a strong quarterback to have for the next decade-plus. And Fields would be the perfect guy to do it.

The impressive arm and the insane athleticism have him ranked as one of the top QBs in the draft class behind Trevor Lawrence. Most experts expect Lawrence to go No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while BYU’s Zach Wilson looks to be the No. 2 pick.

Well, you do the math.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast