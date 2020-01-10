49ers trying to be smarter with Dee Ford this time

The 49ers are hoping to get back on the field, perhaps even this weekend.

But his last false start is giving them pause, as they consider getting him back for the divisional round game against the Vikings.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the last time Ford trying to come back from his hamstring injury is on their minds as they prepare this week.

On Dec. 8, Ford was active for their game against the Saints, felt some tightness, but still tried to play. He only lasted four snaps, the only four snaps he’s played in the last six weeks.

“We’re trying to be smarter about it. I don’t know if that’s the right word. And I think Dee is, also,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s tough for athletes in these situations. They want to play, no matter what. And when we look back at New Orleans, I think Dee was a little tight before the game. . . .

“He thought he could go, and the way Dee Ford comes off the ball, his fourth play of the game, he came off hard and he tweaked his hamstring again. So now we can look back and Dee can learn from that and I can learn from that, too. I hope Dee, if he feels that tight, can come tell me. Now I know from that history of what happened in New Orleans, if he’s feeling like that, I know what that means.”

The 49ers listed Ford as questionable for the game.

He had 6.5 sacks in the 11 games he played in, and they could use his pass-rush burst as they move forward. But only if he’s ready to provide it.