49ers trim roster by waiving five defensive players originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers on Sunday got a head start on the roster moves required to reach the regular-season limit.

The 49ers waived five players: Defensive linemen La'Darius Hamilton, Breeland Speaks and Spencer Waege, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and cornerback Nate Brooks.

The #49ers waived:



CB Nate Brooks

DL La'Darius Hamilton

DL Breeland Speaks

LB Kyahva Tezino

DL Spencer Waege — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 27, 2023

The 49ers entered Sunday with 36 roster moves still needed to reach the regular-season limit of 53 players. They had 89 players after the Friday trade that sent quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive end Nick Bosa does not currently occupy a roster spot, as the club placed him on the reserve/did not report list at the opening of training camp.

Bosa continues his holdout as he seeks a long-term contract extension that will make him the team’s highest-paid player.

NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

The claiming period for waivers ends at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at which point teams may begin forming their practice squads.

The 49ers will have a practice squad of 17 players, including an exemption for international player Alfredo Gutierrez, an offensive lineman from Mexico.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast