49ers' Trey Sermon has heartwarming reaction to being drafted

Sermon has heartwarming reaction to being drafted by 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Sermon's dream came true Friday night when the 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he had the perfect reaction.

This moment that @treyera watched his name pop up on the screen >#NFLDraft @49ers pic.twitter.com/wqaGAROo7y — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 1, 2021

The former Ohio State running back was brought to tears hearing he would be a 49er, with friends and family surrounding him.

San Francisco selected him with the No. 88 overall pick. In fact, they liked Sermon so much they traded picks 117 and 121 to the Los Angeles Rams to trade up in order to add the powerful back.

The pick certainly was a bit of a surprise. The 49ers already have a stacked backfield with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Wayne Gallman and JaMycal Hasty. But if Kyle Shanahan traded up for Sermon, he must have big plans for him.

Sermon began his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State for his senior year. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry for the Buckeyes. In a three-week stretch, he rushed for 112 yards against Michigan State, 331 yards (!) against Northwestern and 193 yards against Clemson before injuring his shoulder on his first carry in the national championship game.

There's a reason the 49ers traded up for him, as shown by those three games.

