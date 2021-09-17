49ers say Trey Sermon will be active this weekend

The 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert for the rest of the season to a knee injury and that means the backfield will have a different makeup this weekend than it did in Week One.

It will include third-round pick Trey Sermon. Sermon was a healthy scratch in the opener, but offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said that will change after the rookie showed “extra aggressiveness” on the practice field this week.

“So what that told me is, ‘Hey, I didn’t like not dressing. I want to play football. So how do I do that? I don’t go and talk to people. I show people,'” McDaniel said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “That’s kind of the common denominator. Kyle always says to the players and coaches, ‘Don’t tell me, show me.’ And [Sermon] showed, I think, all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he’ll get this Sunday.”

Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty both ran for touchdowns in the season opener, so Sermon will be joining a rotation of backs through the offense against the Eagles

