49ers' Trey Lance's exciting two-minute drill salvages bad half vs. Chargers

Lance closes first half with successful two-minute drill originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD -- Trey Lance’s first-half performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night showed signs of rookie inexperience from the No. 3 overall pick.

Lance's first three series were less-than-mediocre drives. He completed only one of his six pass attempts for nine yards and one interception and his rating was an astonishing 0.0. Though Lance didn't throw the most accurate passes, his receivers didn't help him out, unable to hold onto catchable balls.

Then, as he has in practice, Lance showed what he is capable of.

The rookie trotted out onto the field for a two-minute drill that woke up everyone who was watching the game. A six-play, 70-yard drive that ended the first half was the best play by either 49ers quarterback in the first 30 minutes.

After a drop by Wayne Gallman, Lance connected with Trent Sherfield on a 41-yard pass down the right sideline. Four plays later, he connected again with Sherfield for San Francisco's first touchdown of the night. It was further evidence of the rapport Lance and Sherfield have shown throughout training camp.

Lance ran it in for a successful two-point conversion, but it was called back after Jaylon Moore was called for holding.

While Lance clearly is the future of the franchise, there is still a lot of room for improvement, as there is with all rookie quarterbacks.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast