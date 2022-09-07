Trey Lance's self-deprecating one-liner on not being named 49ers captain

Lance's self-deprecating one-liner on not being named captain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers team captains for the 2022 season, and for the first time in several years, the list does not include the club’s quarterback.

The captains were determined solely by player votes and the head coach decided to go with the top six. Quarterback Trey Lance received the seventh highest amount of votes and Deebo Samuel received the eighth most.

On Tuesday, Shanahan shared that when he was delivered the final tally of votes, he agreed with all of his team’s choices. The head coach joked that he could have cheated if he wanted to, but didn’t. Shanahan simply decided to go with six and explained why.

“If you look into it that much, he was seventh in voting,” Shanahan said speaking of Lance. “I just didn’t want to put seven on there. Deebo was eight. We just wanted to go with six. They don’t allow eight to go to the coin toss, I don’t believe.”

2022 49ers team captains:

LT Trent Williams

TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner

DE Nick Bosa

S Jimmie Ward

DT Arik Armstead

All six of the 49ers' team captains have at least three years of NFL experience and are arguably at the top of their position group. Several have been on the list before, outside of Nick Bosa who is making his debut as a team captain.

Bosa is not a big talker, but the star pass rusher's work ethic is an example of why he has become a leader in the locker room. Shanahan knows that all of Bosa's teammates hold him in very high regard. The head coach added that Lance coming in at seven in voting isn't about a lack of respect, but rather experience.

Lance, who is in his second season with the club, is set to begin his first year as the starting quarterback. The 22-year-old shared why he agrees with the choices the team made and explained why he is not upset about not being one of the six.

“Obviously that’s a goal of mine,” Lance said. “But I don’t think you can look at any six of those guys and think that guy’s a bozo, because all those guys have played football at a very, very high level.

“I voted for every single one of those guys so I think each and every one of them deserves it. It’s obviously a goal of mine but those guys have proved it.”

Shanahan added that while a lot of quarterbacks are team captains, rarely is it a rookie. While Lance is technically a second-year player, for all intents and purposes with the 49ers, it’s Lance’s rookie season as the starting quarterback.

